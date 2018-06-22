Marlins' Straily suspended 5 games, Mattingly for 1 game - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Marlins' Straily suspended 5 games, Mattingly for 1 game

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Miami Marlins pitcher Dan Straily, right, speaks with home plate umpire Andy Fletcher after Straily hit San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey with a pitch and was ejected by Fletcher during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesd... (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Miami Marlins pitcher Dan Straily, right, speaks with home plate umpire Andy Fletcher after Straily hit San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey with a pitch and was ejected by Fletcher during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesd...
(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Hume plate umpire Andy Fletcher, left, ejects Miami Marlins pitcher Dan Straily, right, after Straily hit San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, foreground, with a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 19, ... (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Hume plate umpire Andy Fletcher, left, ejects Miami Marlins pitcher Dan Straily, right, after Straily hit San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, foreground, with a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 19, ...
(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, right, argues with home plate umpire Andy Fletcher during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, right, argues with home plate umpire Andy Fletcher during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in San Francisco.

NEW YORK (AP) - Miami pitcher Dan Straily has been suspended for five games for intentionally throwing a pitch at San Francisco's Buster Posey while warnings were in place for both teams.

Major League Baseball also suspended Marlins manager Don Mattingly for one game Thursday and fined Straily and Mattingly undisclosed amounts.

On Tuesday night in the Marlins' 6-3 loss in San Francisco, Straily and Mattingly were automatically ejected in the second inning after Straily hit Posey on the left arm with a pitch. Both sides had been warned by plate umpire Andy Fletcher the previous inning after Giants rookie starter Dereck Rodriguez beaned Lewis Brinson as tempers flared for the second straight game. Posey had homered in the first inning.

