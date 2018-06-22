Who's in and who's out at the World Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Who's in and who's out at the World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) - Who's in, who's out and possible scenarios at the World Cup:

GROUP A

Russia and Uruguay have clinched berths in the round of 16, and Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been eliminated.

GROUP B

Morocco has been eliminated, leaving Portugal and Spain (four points each) and Iran (three) to compete for two spots. Spain plays Morocco on Monday, when Portugal meets Iran.

GROUP C

France clinched advancement with a 1-0 win over Peru on Thursday and leads with six points. Denmark is second with four after a 1-1 draw against Australia, which has one point. Peru has been eliminated. Denmark plays France on Tuesday, when Australia takes on Peru.

GROUP D

Croatia clinched a trip to the second round with a 3-0 shocker over Argentina on Thursday and tops the group with six points. Argentina has one point after two matches and is in big trouble, especially if Iceland (one point) beats Nigeria (no points) on Friday. Argentina plays Nigeria on Tuesday, when Croatia plays Iceland. If Iceland defeats Nigeria, and an Iceland-Croatia draw on the group's final day would advance Iceland and knock out Argentina.

