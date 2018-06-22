Entire mobile home park displaced by flood

Several residents of a mobile home park in Manchester had to be rescued Friday due to flooding.

An entire community was displaced in a matter of moments after heavy rains moved through the area.

The buildings will be condemned after inspectors determined they are no longer safe.

The Red Cross used a GRTC bus as a makeshift shelter for the residents in anticipation of more rain and dangerous conditions later Friday.

"I see there’s water on the porch," resident Corey Taylor said. "Then I turn around and there’s water rushing from the back of the trailer onto the front."

This is not the first time the neighborhood has flooded. Residents said buyers have had their eye on the land, and the flooding will likely lead to the construction of a more solid structure.

