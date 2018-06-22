Heavy rain damages Richmond nursing home

Flooding caused damage at the Envoy of Westover Hills on Friday morning. (Source: Submitted photo)

Heavy rain overnight forced a Richmond nursing home to move residents to other parts of the building as crews clean up.

Water poured through two floors at Envoy of Westover Hills on Forest Hill Avenue and ceiling tiles fell onto the floor around 3 a.m. Friday, according to an employee.

Workers from SERVPRO were on the scene around 10:30 a.m. to clean up the facility.

An employee at the nursing home said no one was injured and that residents were participating in normal activities on Friday.

There's currently no information on how long the cleanup will take.

