Car crashes into Pulse Science Museum station for second time

One week after a car crashed into a GRTC Pulse station, another car crashed in nearly the same place.

Friday morning a car crashed into the Pulse Science Museum station that heads westbound.

On June 14, the eastbound station at the same place was hit by a car.

GRTC Pulse opens to the public Sunday with a free ride week.

