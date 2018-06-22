Car crashes into Pulse Science Museum station for second time

For the second time in about a week, a car has crashed into a GRTC Pulse station. (Source: NBC12) RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -
One week after a car crashed into a GRTC Pulse station, another car crashed in nearly the same place.
Friday morning a car crashed into the Pulse Science Museum station that heads westbound.
On June 14, the eastbound station at the same place was hit by a car.
GRTC Pulse opens to the public Sunday with a free ride week.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12