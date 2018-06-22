Ichi-who? Suzuki sits on M's bench in fake mustache disguise - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ichi-who? Suzuki sits on M's bench in fake mustache disguise

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). Ichiro Suzuki, special assistant to the chairman of the Seattle Mariners, wears a fake mustache and a hoodie as he sits in the dugout and watches the New York Yankees bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Ju... (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). Ichiro Suzuki, special assistant to the chairman of the Seattle Mariners, wears a fake mustache and a hoodie as he sits in the dugout and watches the New York Yankees bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Ju...
(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). Ichiro Suzuki, special assistant to the chairman of the Seattle Mariners, wears a fake mustache and a hoodie as he sits in the dugout and watches the New York Yankees bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Ju... (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). Ichiro Suzuki, special assistant to the chairman of the Seattle Mariners, wears a fake mustache and a hoodie as he sits in the dugout and watches the New York Yankees bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Ju...
(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). Ichiro Suzuki, special assistant to the chairman of the Seattle Mariners, wears a fake mustache and a hoodie as he sits in the dugout and watches the New York Yankees bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Ju... (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). Ichiro Suzuki, special assistant to the chairman of the Seattle Mariners, wears a fake mustache and a hoodie as he sits in the dugout and watches the New York Yankees bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Ju...

By BEN WALKER
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Just who was that guy sitting on the Seattle Mariners bench, the odd fellow with the bushy mustache, shades and a hoodie?

Wait a second - it was Ichiro!

Now a team executive, Ichiro Suzuki donned a Bobby Valentine-style disguise and sneaked into the Seattle dugout Thursday to watch a bit of the action at Yankee Stadium.

Exactly as he hinted, in fact.

"He was perfect. I never would have known it was him," Valentine texted to The Associated Press.

Officially, Suzuki isn't allowed to be in the dugout during games under Major League Baseball rules. The 44-year-old outfielder with 3,089 career hits came off the Seattle roster in early May and moved into the team's front office as a special assistant to the chairman.

Suzuki has been taking part in pregame drills and batting practice in a role similar to a coach. But he's required to leave the bench when games begin, and that's when he takes his place in the clubhouse - usually, anyway.

This time, in a ballpark where he played for parts of three seasons, Suzuki got a much closer look.

AP photographer Bill Kostroun spotted Suzuki with his face nearly covered by a fake mustache, sunglasses and a gray hoodie drawn tight over his head during in the first inning as the Yankees hit a pair of two-run homers.

Suzuki sat in the middle of the dugout, in the back row, in his shorts and occasionally crouched down while the Yankees swung away. He was gone by the second inning of Seattle's 4-3 loss that completed a New York sweep.

The 10-time All-Star hasn't officially retired, and there's speculation the Japanese great might play when the Mariners open the 2019 season in Tokyo with a two-game series against Oakland.

This was Seattle's only trip to Yankee Stadium this year, and maybe Suzuki wanted a final look at the ballpark. Or perhaps he was just showing off his playful side.

On the day it was announced Suzuki was moving into his new position, he predicted this might happen.

"During the game I will be doing the same preparations I've been doing the entire time. Nothing is going to change for me that I did as a player," Suzuki said at the time. "But I can't say for certain that maybe I won't put on a beard and glasses and be like Bobby Valentine and be in the dugout."

In 1999, the excitable Valentine was ejected from a game he was managing for the New York Mets. He was tossed in the 12th inning, but soon put on a fake mustache and sunglasses and returned to the dugout in disguise.

Valentine was later suspended for two games and fined $5,000.

The longtime manager liked Suzuki's creativity.

"One of the biggest honors of my life," Valentine said. "I was going to send him a set, but he didn't need it."

___

AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Lawyer: Police think slaying of XXXTentacion was random

    Lawyer: Police think slaying of XXXTentacion was random

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:11:00 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-06-22 13:34:11 GMT
    (Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...(Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>

  • New leaders tapped for Berlin film festival from 2020

    New leaders tapped for Berlin film festival from 2020

    Friday, June 22 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-06-22 13:32:34 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-06-22 13:32:34 GMT
    Carlo Chatrian, the director of the Locarno film festival, and German movie industry official Mariette Rissenbeek have been tapped to take charge of the Berlin International Film Festival starting in 2020.More >>
    Carlo Chatrian, the director of the Locarno film festival, and German movie industry official Mariette Rissenbeek have been tapped to take charge of the Berlin International Film Festival starting in 2020.More >>

  • Paul McCartney drives down memory lane for 'Carpool Karaoke'

    Paul McCartney drives down memory lane for 'Carpool Karaoke'

    Friday, June 22 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-06-22 13:32:30 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-06-22 13:32:30 GMT
    (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Paul McCartney performs on the One on One Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. It was a magical mystery tour as McCartney led James Corden t...(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Paul McCartney performs on the One on One Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. It was a magical mystery tour as McCartney led James Corden t...
    It was a magical mystery tour as Paul McCartney led James Corden through his hometown during a "Carpool Karaoke" segment on CBS' "Late Late Show.".More >>
    It was a magical mystery tour as Paul McCartney led James Corden through his hometown during a "Carpool Karaoke" segment on CBS' "Late Late Show.".More >>
    •   

  • MLB newsMore>>

  • Cubs beat Dodgers 2-1 in 10 innings for doubleheader split

    Cubs beat Dodgers 2-1 in 10 innings for doubleheader split

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 7:01 PM EDT2018-06-19 23:01:43 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-06-22 13:39:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Marton). Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10) scores during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Matt Marton). Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10) scores during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Chicago.
    Headline: Pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer doubled sharply down the left-field line with two outs in the ninth to drive in two runs.More >>
    Headline: Pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer doubled sharply down the left-field line with two outs in the ninth to drive in two runs.More >>

  • Houston's win streak ends at 12 games with 2-1 loss to Rays

    Houston's win streak ends at 12 games with 2-1 loss to Rays

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-06-20 03:51:14 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 9:38 AM EDT2018-06-22 13:38:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Tampa Bay Rays' C.J. Cron, right, is congratulated by third base coach Matt Quatraro (33) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Tampa Bay Rays' C.J. Cron, right, is congratulated by third base coach Matt Quatraro (33) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Houston.
    C.J. Cron homered early and Wilson Ramos hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a 2-1 win on Tuesday night to snap a 12-game winning streak by the Houston Astros.More >>
    C.J. Cron homered early and Wilson Ramos hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a 2-1 win on Tuesday night to snap a 12-game winning streak by the Houston Astros.More >>

  • Yanks back stellar German with 4 HRs, beat Mariners 7-2

    Yanks back stellar German with 4 HRs, beat Mariners 7-2

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-06-20 02:11:34 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 9:38 AM EDT2018-06-22 13:38:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in New York.
    Domingo German pitches New York Yankees past Seattle Mariners 7-2.More >>
    Domingo German pitches New York Yankees past Seattle Mariners 7-2.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly