NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 22

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Here’s a quick look at your morning news:

What’s Going On?

  • Richmond International Airport has closed and Henrico firefighters have responded to seven stranded vehicles and more rescues are ongoing.
  • Henrico police responded to a shooting call Thursday but didn’t find a victim. Later he showed up at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
  • Chesterfield is considering "armed mentors" in elementary schools.

A Thing to Know:

How’s the Weather?

  • Parts of the area are under a FLASH FLOOD WARNING Friday morning, and there’s more heavy rain expected this evening.

What Day is It?

Say What?

Did You See the Game?

  • It only took 3 minutes for one World Cup player to get a red card. THREE MINUTES!!!!

Adoptable Animal(s)

A cat taco.

Final Thought:

"The best thing one can do when it is raining is to let it rain." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

