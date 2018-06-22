In India, rats have a $19,000 meal - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

In India, rats have a $19,000 meal

(AP Photo/Channi Anand, File). FILE- In this Nov. 13, 2016 file photo, an Indian holds 2000 rupee currency notes in Jammu, India. Police say at least one rat slipped through a hole in the back of an ATM in northeastern India and ate more than $19,000 i... (AP Photo/Channi Anand, File). FILE- In this Nov. 13, 2016 file photo, an Indian holds 2000 rupee currency notes in Jammu, India. Police say at least one rat slipped through a hole in the back of an ATM in northeastern India and ate more than $19,000 i...

By WASBIR HUSSAIN
Associated Press

GAUHATI, India (AP) - It was a cash machine heist with a difference: The attackers were hungry rodents.

At least one rat slipped through a hole in the back of an ATM in northeastern India and started eating. By the time it was finished, police say more than $19,000 in bills were shredded.

When technicians arrived June 11 to fix a broken State Bank of India cash machine in the town of Tinsukia they found a dead rat inside it and Indian currency notes worth nearly 1.3 million rupees, or a little over $19,000, chewed to shreds. The rat had entered the ATM through a small hole for cables, police superintendent Mugdha Jyoti Mahanta said Friday. The notes were in 500-rupee and 2,000-rupee denominations.

The ATM had been broken since May 20, officials said.

A State Bank of India official said the cash machine was overseen by another company.

"We are surprised at what has happened. An investigation has been ordered," said the official, Bimal Debroy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • AnimalsMore>>

  • Koko the gorilla, who learned sign language, dies at 46

    Koko the gorilla, who learned sign language, dies at 46

    Thursday, June 21 2018 6:41 AM EDT2018-06-21 10:41:47 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:09:56 GMT
    Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974. (Source: KTVU/CNN)Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974. (Source: KTVU/CNN)

    Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

    More >>

    Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Spraying snake with gas leads to house blaze in Finland

    Spraying snake with gas leads to house blaze in Finland

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-06-19 13:20:50 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 6:02 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:02:51 GMT
    An improvised method of getting rid of a snake by spraying it with gasoline kicked off a chain reaction that ended up with a house on fire in southern Finland.More >>
    An improvised method of getting rid of a snake by spraying it with gasoline kicked off a chain reaction that ended up with a house on fire in southern Finland.More >>

  • Live animals, meat, ivory, wood seized in trafficking stings

    Live animals, meat, ivory, wood seized in trafficking stings

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 4:31 AM EDT2018-06-20 08:31:14 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 5:55 AM EDT2018-06-22 09:55:51 GMT
    International police agency Interpol said a giant operation against illegal trade in wildlife and timber resulted in millions of dollars-worth of seizures and the identification of 1,400 suspects across the world.More >>
    International police agency Interpol said a giant operation against illegal trade in wildlife and timber resulted in millions of dollars-worth of seizures and the identification of 1,400 suspects across the world.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly