High water covers several roadways; flash flood warning in effect

Police are responding to high water throughout Richmond early Friday morning while parts of the area are under a flash flood warning.

There have been reports of at least half a dozen drivers trapped in high water.

VDOT reports traffic is being detoured off of I-64 near Laburnum Avenue.

A major traffic backup entering Richmond International Airport has left many travelers stranded, some of whom left their cars to walk into the airport.

Police urge you to turn around and avoid driving through any high water.

The following roads are dealing with high water:

I-64 at Laburnum Avenue

Williamsburg Road (Route 60) near Richmond International Airport

Forest Hill and Westover Hills Avenue

17th & 18th Street near Broad Street in Shockoe Bottom

2300 block of Bainbridge Street, South Richmond

4000 Block of Midlothian Turnpike

Midlothian Turnpike at George Wythe High School

Forest Hill Avenue and Roanoke Street

Parts of Semmes Avenue

Parts of Henrico, Hanover and New Kent counties are under a flash flood warning until 6:30 a.m.

The Richmond airport has received between 2 and 3 inches of rain. The National Weather Service says another inch of rain is possible through 6:30 a.m.

The NWS says flooding has been reported in the areas of Highland Springs, Mechanicsville, East Highland Park, Bottoms Bridge, Richmond International Airport, Fair Oaks, Varina, Orapax Farms, Elko, Montrose, Sandston and Glendale.

