Several roads closed after drivers trapped in high water

Police are responding to high water throughout Richmond early Friday morning. There are reports of at least half a dozen drivers trapped in high water as of 3:30 a.m.

Police urge you to turn around and avoid driving through any high water.

The following roads are dealing with high water:

*Forest Hill and Westover Hills Avenue. Police are on scene responding to water rescues at this intersection.

*17th & 18th Street near Broad Street in Shockoe Bottom. Police are on scene responding to water rescues at this intersection

*2300 block of Bainbridge Street, South Richmond. Police are on scene responding to water rescues at this intersection

*4000 Block of Midlothian Turnpike- high water

*Midlothian Turnpike at George Wythe High School- road closed due to high water

*Forest Hill Avenue and Roanoke Street- High water

*Parts of Semmes Avenue- high water

