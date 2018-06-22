Several roads closed after drivers trapped in high water - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Several roads closed after drivers trapped in high water

By Riccard Gavilan, Producer
Police are responding to high water throughout Richmond early Friday morning. There are reports of at least half a dozen drivers trapped in high water as of 3:30 a.m.

Police urge you to turn around and avoid driving through any high water.

The following roads are dealing with high water:

*Forest Hill and Westover Hills Avenue. Police are on scene responding to water rescues at this intersection.

*17th & 18th Street near Broad Street in Shockoe Bottom. Police are on scene responding to water rescues at this intersection

*2300 block of Bainbridge Street, South Richmond. Police are on scene responding to water rescues at this intersection

*4000 Block of Midlothian Turnpike- high water

*Midlothian Turnpike at George Wythe High School- road closed due to high water

*Forest Hill Avenue and Roanoke Street- High water

*Parts of Semmes Avenue- high water

