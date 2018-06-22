UVA's Hall drafted by Oklahoma City Thunder - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UVA's Hall drafted by Oklahoma City Thunder

BROOKLYN, NY (WWBT) -

Virginia guard Devon Hall was selected in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder (53rd overall). He becomes the fifth UVA player since 2012 to hear his named called on draft night.

Hall, who earned All-ACC second-team and All-ACC Defensive team honors, averaged a career-best 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 2017-2018 for the Cavaliers. He shot 43.2 percent from 3-point range and ranked second in the ACC with a 3.06 assist-to-turnover ratio. Hall started his final 87 games at Virginia and was named to the All-ACC Academic team in 2017 and 2018.

During his time in a UVA uniform, the Virginia Beach native played in four NCAA Tournaments, helped the Wahoos to an ACC Tournament title, and anchored a team that ascended to a number one national ranking this past season for the first time since 1982.

Following his senior year, Hall took part in April's Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, averaging 17.3 points per game in three contests and earning a spot on the All-Tournament team.

Oklahoma City finished the 2017-2018 season 48-34 and was the fourth seed in the Western Conference. The Thunder lost to the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs. 

