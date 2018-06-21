Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Danville (Braves) 2 1 .667 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 2 1 .667 -
Pulaski (Yankees) 1 2 .333 1
Burlington (Royals) 0 3 .000 2
Princeton (Rays) 0 3 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 3 0 1.000 -
Kingsport (Mets) 3 0 1.000 -
Bristol (Pirates) 2 1 .667 1
Johnson City (Cardinals) 1 2 .333 2
Greeneville (Astros) 1 2 .333 2

Thursday's Games

Kingsport 5, Princeton 4

Greeneville 13, Bristol 12

Elizabethton 9, Burlington 5

Danville 5, Pulaski 4, 10 innings

Bluefield 11, Johnson City 10

Friday's Games

Bluefield at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Danville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bluefield at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Danville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • UVA's Hall drafted by Oklahoma City Thunder

    UVA's Hall drafted by Oklahoma City Thunder

    Friday, June 22 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-06-22 04:22:32 GMT

    Virginia guard Devon Hall was selected in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder (53rd overall). He becomes the fifth UVA player since 2012 to hear his named called on draft night. 

    More >>

    Virginia guard Devon Hall was selected in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder (53rd overall). He becomes the fifth UVA player since 2012 to hear his named called on draft night. 

    More >>

  • New Flying Squirrel Menez brings baseball legacy to Richmond

    New Flying Squirrel Menez brings baseball legacy to Richmond

    Baseball success runs in Conner Menez's family. His grandfather, Bill Plummer, was a member of the 1970's Big Red Machine, backing up hall of famer Johnny Bench behind the plate. Menez will make his first home start for the Flying Squirrels on Friday, but burst onto the scene in his AA debut, tossing six shutout innings and picking up a win at Harrisburg this past Saturday.

    More >>

    Baseball success runs in Conner Menez's family. His grandfather, Bill Plummer, was a member of the 1970's Big Red Machine, backing up hall of famer Johnny Bench behind the plate. Menez will make his first home start for the Flying Squirrels on Friday, but burst onto the scene in his AA debut, tossing six shutout innings and picking up a win at Harrisburg this past Saturday.

    More >>

  • Derby brings offensive lineman camp back to Richmond

    Derby brings offensive lineman camp back to Richmond

    For the sixth year, Brian Derby has brought his Derby Football Offensive Lineman Camp back to Richmond. Derby has been holding his camps for 22 years all across the country, and came to Virginia at the request of his former teammates, Richmond attorney Geoff McDonald.

    More >>

    For the sixth year, Brian Derby has brought his Derby Football Offensive Lineman Camp back to Richmond. Derby has been holding his camps for 22 years all across the country, and came to Virginia at the request of his former teammates, Richmond attorney Geoff McDonald.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly