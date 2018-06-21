Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Danville (Braves) 2 1 .667 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 1 1 .500 ½
Pulaski (Yankees) 1 2 .333 1
Burlington (Royals) 0 3 .000 2
Princeton (Rays) 0 3 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 3 0 1.000 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 3 0 1.000 -
Bristol (Pirates) 2 1 .667 1
Johnson City (Cardinals) 1 1 .500
Greeneville (Astros) 1 2 .333 2

Thursday's Games

Kingsport 5, Princeton 4

Greeneville 13, Bristol 12

Elizabethton 9, Burlington 5

Danville 5, Pulaski 4, 10 innings

Johnson City at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bluefield at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Danville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bluefield at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Danville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

