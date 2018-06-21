Short Pump school board hears concerns over active shooter drills in schools

Student Katie Sullivan spoke in front of the school board at the meeting. (Source: NBC12)

Thursday night, parents and students sounded off at a Henrico School Board meeting, demanding changes when it comes to routine active shooter drills.

It all stems from an unannounced drill at Short Pump Middle back in May. Students say they feared for their lives.

At the meeting, school board members listened, but since this debate was not a part of the agenda, none of the elected leaders addressed the concerns.

Short Pump Middle student Katie Sullivan spoke in front of the school board at the meeting.

"We thought it was someone coming to kill us," said Sullivan. "I texted my mom and brother to tell them I love them."

She's referring to an unannounced drill at Short Pump Middle at the end of the school year.

Students say an alarm went off, doors were rattling, and even teachers were panicking.

"Teachers were stacking desks against the walls," says Sullivan. "Another teacher told students to grab their backpacks in case bullets came in and hit them while they were all crying and praying for their lives."

Parent Sally Martin also spoke at the meeting saying, "I am deeply upset that my daughter had to sit in the closet in the band room for about 15 minutes thinking she was going to die."

Martin is also a licensed clinical social worker.

"I found nothing to support the idea that tricking students into thinking that there is a live shooter in their school helps to 'train the brains,' as you the school board would have us believe," says Martin.

When asked if she expects any change in policy or discussion about policy, board chair Micky Ogburn says, "I honestly don't."

Ogburn says she understands the concerns that have been mentioned but describes this type of situation as a balancing act.

"We have to hope that we can prepare them for any eventuality that happens at a school in order to keep them safe," says Ogburn.

With that said, Ogburn also added that, "The next time we have to have drills in the fall again, that more sensitivity is shown to the students."

Like Sullivan, who feared for her life.

"We thought 'why would the school do this to us?'" said Sullivan.

The board chair says generally students tend to take these drills more seriously when they don't know they're happening.

Ogburn has met with Short Pump students and school officials about this. She says next year, students will be notified within the first minute of an unannounced drill, but that's not a district-wide policy as of now.

