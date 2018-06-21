Wizards select Oregon swingman Troy Brown with 15th pick

By BENJAMIN STANDIG

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Wizards selected Oregon swingman Troy Brown Jr. with the No. 15 pick in the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-7 Brown provides the Wizards with needed wing depth, a versatile defender and a potential playmaker for their second unit. He averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his lone season with the Ducks.

One season after falling a game shy of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, the Wizards finished 43-39, entered the playoffs as the eighth seed and lost in the first round to Toronto in six games.

Washington made a first-round selection and a draft choice in any round for the first time since 2015. That year the Wizards drafted Notre Dame guard Jerian Grant 19th overall before shipping him to Atlanta for forward Kelly Oubre Jr., the No. 15 selection. Washington also tabbed forward Aaron White in the second round.

Minutes for Brown will come behind All-Star guard Bradley Beal and starting small forward Otto Porter, who finished third in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage last season. Oubre served as Porter's primary backup last season. Jodie Meeks handled that role behind Beal, but he has 19 games remaining on his 25-game suspension for a violation of the league's anti-drug program.

Depth became an issue for Washington last season. Porter dealt with a lingering hip injury throughout and missed Game 6 against Toronto after undergoing minor surgery on his lower left leg. Five-time All-Star point guard John Wall missed 41 games last season with various injuries.

