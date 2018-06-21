Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Danville (Braves)
|1
|1
|.500
|-
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|1
|1
|.500
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|1
|1
|.500
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|Burlington (Royals)
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|2
|0
|1.000
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|2
|0
|1.000
|-
|Bristol (Pirates)
|2
|0
|1.000
|-
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Greeneville (Astros)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Thursday's Games
Princeton at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Bluefield at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Danville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Bluefield at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Danville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
