Teen shows up at hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound

A teen is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday night. (Source: NBC12)

Henrico Police are investigating after a teen showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday.

Police originally responded to a call for a shooting in the 200 Block of East Laburnum Avenue around 7:20 p.m. They were unable to find any victims at the scene.

Later in the evening, police learned that a teen showed up at the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a shooting. He is still in critical condition.

Police are still investigating and have yet to confirm if the two cases are related.

A witness told police that several teens were in the area of the reported shooting when a gun was fired.

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Solvers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12