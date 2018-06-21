Juvenile shows up at hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound

Henrico Police are investigating after a juvenile showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday.
Police originally responded to a call for a shooting in the 200 Block of East Laburnum Avenue around 7:20 p.m. They were unable to find any victims at the scene.
Later in the evening, police learned that a juvenile showed up at the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a shooting.
Police are still investigating and have yet to confirm if the two cases are related.
A witness told police that several teens were in the area of the reported shooting when a gun was fired.
If you have any information that can help, call Crime Solvers at 780-1000.
