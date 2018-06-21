McGuire VA Medical Center gets $9M dialysis center expansion

The new space included 30 dialysis stations. (Source: NBC12)

A medical facility designed to help patients who get regular dialysis treatment is expanding in Richmond.

The $9 million addition just opened up at the McGuire VA Medical Center on Broad Rock Boulevard in South Richmond.

The new space included 30 dialysis stations, state-of-the-art water treatment and more privacy for patients.

The addition more than doubled the size of the original facility.

