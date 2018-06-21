TRAFFIC ALERT: 6th annual Richmond Bacon Festival kicks off Saturday

Several roads will be closed for the Richmond Bacon Festival. (Source: 17th Street Farmers Market)

The 6th annual Richmond Bacon Festival is here this weekend, and that means great food - but also a lot of traffic!

Approximately 5,000 people are expected to show up for the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 23.

Richmond Police will set up "No Parking" zones starting at 3 p.m. on Friday and running through 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Here is the list of street closures:

100 block of North 17th Street between East Franklin and Grace Streets

1700 block of East Franklin Street between North 18th and Ambler Streets

100 block of Ambler Street between East Franklin and Grace Streets

1600 block of East Grace Street between North 17th and Ambler Streets

200 block of Crane Street between East Broad and Grace Streets

Street closures are available for view on Google Maps:

