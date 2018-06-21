TRAFFIC ALERT: 6th annual Richmond Bacon Festival kicks off Saturday

Several roads will be closed for the Richmond Bacon Festival. (Source: 17th Street Farmers Market) RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -
The 6th annual Richmond Bacon Festival is here this weekend, and that means great food - but also a lot of traffic!
Approximately 5,000 people are expected to show up for the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 23.
Richmond Police will set up "No Parking" zones starting at 3 p.m. on Friday and running through 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Here is the list of street closures:
- 100 block of North 17th Street between East Franklin and Grace Streets
- 1700 block of East Franklin Street between North 18th and Ambler Streets
- 100 block of Ambler Street between East Franklin and Grace Streets
- 1600 block of East Grace Street between North 17th and Ambler Streets
- 200 block of Crane Street between East Broad and Grace Streets
