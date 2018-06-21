Police: Second suspect arrested in beauty salon robbery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Second suspect arrested in beauty salon robbery

Dmazei L Jones faces two charges in the incident. (Source: Chesterfield Police Department) Dmazei L Jones faces two charges in the incident. (Source: Chesterfield Police Department)
This suspect remains on the run. (Source: Chesterfield Police Department) This suspect remains on the run. (Source: Chesterfield Police Department)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

The Chesterfield County Police Department says both suspects in a beauty salon robbery have been arrested.

Police said a man entered Beauty Zone along Hull Street Road around 1:30 p.m. June 19.

He was arrested and identified as a 16-year-old. His name was withheld by police.

He is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery after police say he showed a gun and demanded cash from the clerk

The other suspect, Dmazei L. Jones, 22, was arrested June 21 and given the same charges.

Police say Jones was acting as the lookout person during the robbery. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County police at 804-784-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-784-0660.

