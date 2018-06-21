Police: 2 wanted in connection with beauty salon robbery

The two are wanted in connection with a Beauty Zone robbery. (Source: Chesterfield County Police)

The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for two men in connection with the robbery of a beauty salon.

Police said a man entered Beauty Zone along Hull Street Road around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, while another man stayed outside keeping watch.

Officials said the man showed a gun and demanded cash from the clerk. After getting the money, the two left the shopping center.

The man who went inside is described as being in his 20s, wearing a black bucket hat, yellow shirt, black pants and gray tennis shoes. He also wore a cloth over his mouth during the robbery.

The man keeping watch outside is described by police as wearing a white shirt, black pants and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County police at 804-784-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-784-0660.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12