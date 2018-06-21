Police: 1 arrested, 1 suspect on the run after beauty salon robb - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: 1 arrested, 1 suspect on the run after beauty salon robbery

Dmazei L Jones faces two charges in the incident. (Source: Chesterfield Police Department) Dmazei L Jones faces two charges in the incident. (Source: Chesterfield Police Department)
This suspect remains on the run. (Source: Chesterfield Police Department) This suspect remains on the run. (Source: Chesterfield Police Department)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

The Chesterfield County Police Department says one person has been arrested after a beauty salon was robbed on Tuesday. Another suspect remains free.

Police said a man entered Beauty Zone along Hull Street Road around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, while another man stayed outside keeping watch. 

Officials said the man showed a gun and demanded cash from the clerk. After getting the money, the two left the shopping center.

The man who went inside is described as being in his 20s, wearing a black bucket hat, yellow shirt, black pants and gray tennis shoes. He also wore a cloth over his mouth during the robbery.

The other suspect - Dmazei L. Jones, 22 - was arrested Thursday and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police say Jones was acting as the lookout person during the robbery. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County police at 804-784-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-784-0660.

