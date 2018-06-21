Police: 1 arrested, 1 suspect on the run after beauty salon robbery

Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday signed a bill that will allow "slot-like" betting machines at the New Kent race track.More >>
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday signed a bill that will allow "slot-like" betting machines at the New Kent race track.More >>
The National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) is a proven and effective way to prevent and delay the onset and risk of diabetes.More >>
The National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) is a proven and effective way to prevent and delay the onset and risk of diabetes.More >>
The Chesterfield County Police Department says one person has been arrested after a beauty salon was robbed on Tuesday. Another suspect remains free.More >>
The Chesterfield County Police Department says one person has been arrested after a beauty salon was robbed on Tuesday. Another suspect remains free.More >>
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.More >>
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.More >>
The Trump policy resulted in 2,300 children being taken from their parents or guardians and placed in shelters around the country, but the girl from the now-famous Getty Images picture was not among them.More >>
The Trump policy resulted in 2,300 children being taken from their parents or guardians and placed in shelters around the country, but the girl from the now-famous Getty Images picture was not among them.More >>
Sentencing is set Friday for a man charged with killing his passenger in a 2016 Lamborghini car crash.More >>
Sentencing is set Friday for a man charged with killing his passenger in a 2016 Lamborghini car crash.More >>
The Caprock Hi-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Texas Anti-Gang Center charged 20 people with federal drug conspiracy and other drug charges. This comes after a multi-county raid on Thursday.More >>
The Caprock Hi-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Texas Anti-Gang Center charged 20 people with federal drug conspiracy and other drug charges. This comes after a multi-county raid on Thursday.More >>
A jury deliberating a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of an East Texas woman who murdered in a Marshall motel room has ruled in favor of her family.More >>
A jury deliberating a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of an East Texas woman who murdered in a Marshall motel room has ruled in favor of her family.More >>
One Phenix City mother is speaking out after she says she was forced to cover-up while breastfeeding her infant daughter.More >>
One Phenix City mother is speaking out after she says she was forced to cover-up while breastfeeding her infant daughter.More >>
The collapse was reported at Barton Brands distillery at 10:55 a.m. Friday, according to Bardstown dispatch.More >>
The collapse was reported at Barton Brands distillery at 10:55 a.m. Friday, according to Bardstown dispatch.More >>
A woman who underwent a double mastectomy at Cleveland Clinic woke up to cosmetic results she says she did not consent to.More >>
A woman who underwent a double mastectomy at Cleveland Clinic woke up to cosmetic results she says she did not consent to.More >>
Fire trucks were reportedly seen rushing towards the scene.More >>
Fire trucks were reportedly seen rushing towards the scene.More >>
Texas Tech administrative officials have launched an investigation into a series of racially driven chatroom messages that have come to light.More >>
Texas Tech administrative officials have launched an investigation into a series of racially driven chatroom messages that have come to light.More >>