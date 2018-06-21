FBI releases study of pre-attack behaviors of active shooters

The FBI has released phase II of a studying looking at active shooters in the United States.

Phase II of the study looked at the pre-attack behaviors a shooter displayed prior to an attack. Phase I examined the parameters of the attack, including events, location and resolution.

The study looks at 63 shooters and breaks down ways to identify someone displaying behaviors that could indicate an attack.

One key finding shows shooters were displaying four to five concerning behaviors that were identifiable to those around them on average.

For more on the study’s findings and ways to identify behaviors, you can read the full report below.