2 men break into vehicle, charge thousands to stolen credit cards

Chesterfield Police need your help to identify the two men seen in these surveillance photos after a vehicle break-in on June 15.
Police say the suspect stole credit cards from the vehicle, then used them at a Best Buy and Target in Colonial Heights. They charged thousands of dollars to the stolen cards.
If you recognize either of the suspects, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
