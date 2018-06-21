2 men break into vehicle, charge thousands to stolen credit cards

Chesterfield Police need your help to identify the two men seen in these surveillance photos after a vehicle break-in on June 15.

Police say the suspect stole credit cards from the vehicle, then used them at a Best Buy and Target in Colonial Heights. They charged thousands of dollars to the stolen cards.

If you recognize either of the suspects, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12