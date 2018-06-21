Demolition begins on crumbling building used by Petersburg Schools

Sky 12 gives us a birds-eye view as an old building in Petersburg is demolished.

The building on South Union Street was, at one time, used by the school system for storage, according to the Progress-Index.

It hasn't been used for more than a half-dozen years.

The building was in danger of collapsing. The city decided it would be cheaper to tear it down than try to stabilize it.

