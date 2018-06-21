Dominion Energy donates 400 A/C units to seniors

Dominion Energy donated 400 window units to RRHA for seniors who don't have them. ( Source NBC12)

It is the first day of summer, and an air conditioner is a must this time of year for many people.

Dominion Energy donated 400 window units to the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority for seniors who don't have them. Many of those will be installed in Gilpin Court, which lacks A/C units.

Mayor Levar Stoney was there as the first unit was installed. It was 87 degrees in the apartment before the air conditioner was up and running.

More units will be distributed to RRHA managed properties.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12