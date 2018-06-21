Gov. Northam calls for investigation into alleged abuse of young immigrants

Immigrant children claim they have been abused at the facility. (Source: WVIR)

Governor Ralph Northam is calling for an investigation into the alleged abuse of immigrant children being housed at a Virginia detention center.

According to the Associated Press, immigrant children as young as 14 say they were beaten, handcuffed, and left naked and cold in concrete cells at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center near Staunton.

I share many Virginians' concerns about disturbing allegations of abuse at Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center. While the locally-operated center is subject to state oversight, the immigrants being housed there are subject to the oversight of the US Office of Refugee Resettlement. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 21, 2018

Northam tweeted that he has asked the state’s Public Safety and Homeland Security and Department of Juvenile Justice to look into the case.

However, this facility is in our Commonwealth. So I have asked @VAPSHS & the Department of Juvenile Justice to investigate these claims & report back to me about any steps that may be necessary at the state or federal level to ensure the safety of every child being held there. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 21, 2018

The claims have been filed in federal court and include multiple sworn statements from Latino teens.

A former child-development specialist told the Associated Press she saw children bruised with broken bones.

If Virginia public safety officials find evidence of abuse or mistreatment at this facility, my administration will do everything we can to ensure the safety of these children. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 21, 2018

The center is denying the allegations.