Gov. Northam calls for investigation into alleged abuse of young immigrants

Immigrant children claim they have been abused at the facility. (Source: WVIR) Immigrant children claim they have been abused at the facility. (Source: WVIR)
STAUNTON, VA (WWBT) -

Governor Ralph Northam is calling for an investigation into the alleged abuse of immigrant children being housed at a Virginia detention center.

According to the Associated Press, immigrant children as young as 14 say they were beaten, handcuffed, and left naked and cold in concrete cells at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center near Staunton.

Northam tweeted that he has asked the state’s Public Safety and Homeland Security and Department of Juvenile Justice to look into the case.

The claims have been filed in federal court and include multiple sworn statements from Latino teens.

A former child-development specialist told the Associated Press she saw children bruised with broken bones.

The center is denying the allegations.   

