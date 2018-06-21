Gov. Northam calls for investigation into alleged abuse of young immigrants

Body cameras are meant as a way to add transparency to police work so the public can see police interactions.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.
Aaron Gorin, a managing partner at Cedar Grove Partners LLC based out of New York was served papers by Nassau County deputies for not managing properties the company owns in Richmond.
Governor Ralph Northam is calling for an investigation into the alleged abuse of immigrant children being housed at a Virginia detention center.
Immigrant children as young as 14 housed at a juvenile detention center in Virginia say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells.
A woman who underwent a double mastectomy at Cleveland Clinic woke up to cosmetic results she says she did not consent to.
It involves a woman being dragged from the front seat of a car. And it involves an officer having her hair cut in order to break free of the suspect's grip.
The Buzz Pop Cocktails flavors include Blueberry Mania, Mango Passion-Fruit and Moscow Mule.
One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process.
Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.
A man suffered a double leg amputation after being hit by a boat propeller Tuesday afternoon in the water near Third Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.
Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was shot dead on June 18 outside of a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, FL.
Kosciusko man is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday to the 2016 killing of two Roman Catholic nuns.
The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.
