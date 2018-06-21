Young immigrants detained in Virginia center allege abuse

Immigrant children claim they have been abused at the facility. (Source: WVIR)

By MICHAEL BIESECKER, JAKE PEARSON and GARANCE BURKE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Immigrant children as young as 14 housed at a juvenile detention center in Virginia say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells.

The abuse claims against the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center near Staunton, Virginia, are detailed in federal court filings that include a half-dozen sworn statements from Latino teens jailed there for months or years. Multiple detainees say the guards stripped them of their clothes and strapped them to chairs with bags placed over their heads.

A former child-development specialist who worked there tells The Associated Press she saw kids with bruises and broken bones. She's not authorized to publicly discuss the issue and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The center's lawyers deny all abuse allegations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.