Virginia War Memorial Foundation gifted $5 million

The Virginia War Memorial Foundation has been gifted $5 million. (Source: Facebook/Virginia War Memorial)

Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that the Virginia War Memorial Foundation will be gifted $5 million.

The donation comes from retired Richmond business executive C. Kenneth Wright and is the largest donation to the memorial and foundation ever.

“This contribution will allow us to continue sharing the stories of service and sacrifice of the more than 12,000 Virginians honored at the Virginia War Memorial for generations to come,” Northam said.

In recognition for his service and philanthropy, the Memorial’s newest addition will be named the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion. Wright served with the United States Air Corps during World War II.

“The new Pavilion will include a new Medal of Honor gallery, a distance learning studio, a veteran’s art gallery, a research library, a 350-seat lecture hall and administrative offices,” said Rear Admiral John Hekman, executive director of the Virginia War Memorial Foundation, said.

The foundation was established in 2000.

