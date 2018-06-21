Zach Johnson holds early lead at Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) - Zach Johnson has shot a first-round 63 to take an early lead at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.
The former Masters and British Open champion birdied six straight holes on the back nine and finished 7 under par, one shot ahead of American Peter Malnati.
Brooks Koepka followed his U.S. Open championship with a 2-under 68 on the TPC River Highland's course, putting him five shots off the pace.
The Travelers was selected by the PGA last year as its "Tournament of the Year" and the "Players Choice." That has helped attract a 156-player field that includes five of the world's top 10 ranked golfers and all four reigning major championship winners.
British Open champ Jordan Spieth, who won last year's tournament by holing out from a greenside bunker in a playoff, eagled his sixth hole of the first round by sinking his third shot from the sand and was 4 under par through eight holes. Rory McIlroy, who like Spieth played the tournament for the first time a year ago, was also at 4 under on the front nine.
Masters winner Patrick Reed and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas also were on the course Thursday afternoon.
This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Zach, not Zack.
