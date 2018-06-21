Zach Johnson holds early lead at Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) - Zack Johnson has shot a first-round 63 to take an early lead at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.
The former Masters and British Open champion birdied six straight holes on the back nine and finished 7 under par, one shot ahead of American Peter Malnati.
Brooks Koepka followed his U.S. Open championship with a 2-under 68 on the TPC River Highland's course, putting him five shots off the pace.
The Travelers was selected by the PGA last year as its "Tournament of the Year" and the "Players Choice." That has helped attract a 156-player field that includes five of the world's top 10 ranked golfers and all four reigning major championship winners.
Masters winner Patrick Reed, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the defending British Open and Travelers champion, all are on the course Thursday afternoon.
