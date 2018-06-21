Landlord faces criminal charges for not properly managing Richmond apartments

Many areas in need of repairs at Ginter Park haven't been fixed for months. (Source: NBC12)

Aaron Gorin, a managing partner at Cedar Grove Partners LLC based out of New York, was served papers by Nassau County deputies for not managing properties the company owns in Richmond, according to the city.

The city of Richmond has been trying to find Gorin for months because of issues at apartment complexes like the Flats at Ginter Park. The apartment complex is known for being unsafe and having deplorable conditions.

Residents from the Flats at Ginter Park have been contacting "12 On Your Side" since 2016, complaining of crumbling ceilings and floors, peeling paint, mold, heating problems, and bugs, among other issues.

Residents tried to take the company to court, but Gorin never showed up. It was in civil court.

Those same problems have also been reported at Chateau De Ville and The Park at Forest Hill, another apartment complex owned by Cedar Grove Partners LLC.

Residents complain that there are also no emergency numbers and only a maintenance man to call.

On Monday, those same residents discovered there water wasn't working and gas was shut off.

The city of Richmond has forced residents to vacate for their safety.

A manager for Cedar Grove Partners LLC has put residents at a Days Inn while one worker tries to find the source of the problem.

Meanwhile, the city of Richmond is waiting to see if Gorin will answer the papers he was served and fix the apartments.

He has a court date in Richmond on July 17.

The violation of maintenance charge is a criminal violation. If he doesn't show up to court he could face serious penalties unlike when he was just served with a civil summons.

