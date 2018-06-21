Crash survivor awarded for speaking out against drunk driving

Kristen Mallory was awarded the “Youth of Virginia Speak Out Shining Star Award.” (Source: Youth of Virginia Speak Out)

A Chesterfield County woman received an award for speaking out against drunk driving after having her life altered by a crash when she was a teenager.

Kristen Mallory was awarded the “Youth of Virginia Speak Out Shining Star Award” in recognition of her being impacted by a crash, then speaking out in an effort to save lives.

Mallory was in a terrible accident five years ago. Mallory was 16 years old when she and her mother were struck by a drunk driver while driving home from a family member's makeup rehearsal for their wedding. The crash happened on Hull Street at Spring Run Road on June 9, 2013.

The passenger’s side of the vehicle, where Kristen was sitting, was struck. Mallory was pinned inside the car. She couldn't see or feel her legs. She suffered major injuries.

“Two broken femurs, two broken hands, a broken collarbone, and a concussion,” Mallory said.

Mallory now gives lectures to students, and one special Chesterfield police officer is often by her side. She's the officer first on the scene, who held her hand as first responders extracted her from the wreckage. It's an important visual from these young drivers to see. Mallory wants them to know she wasn't the only one victimized by this drunk driver.

"It affected my whole family. It affected my relationships with friends. It affected even the relationships with officers and firefighters and everybody," said Mallory.

The driver who hit the Mallory’s was charged and spent three years in prison.

