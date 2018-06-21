Federer edges Paire to advance in Halle - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Federer edges Paire to advance in Halle

(Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP). Switzerland Roger Federer returns a ball to France's Benoit Paire in their round of 16 match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP). Switzerland Roger Federer returns a ball to France's Benoit Paire in their round of 16 match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany, Thursday, June 21, 2018.
(Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP). France's Benoit Paire returns a ball to Switzerland's Roger Federer in their round of 16 match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP). France's Benoit Paire returns a ball to Switzerland's Roger Federer in their round of 16 match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany, Thursday, June 21, 2018.
(Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP). Switzerland Roger Federer returns a ball to France's Benoit Paire in their round of 16 match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP). Switzerland Roger Federer returns a ball to France's Benoit Paire in their round of 16 match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

HALLE, Germany (AP) - Defending champion Roger Federer overcame two match points against Benoit Paire to reach the quarterfinals of the Gerry Weber Open with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7) win on Thursday.

Paire rallied after losing the first set to take the second, and the Frenchman defended two match points at 6-5 in the decider to force a tiebreaker. Eight minutes later, it was a match point for the 48th-ranked Paire, and again when a mistake from Federer left it 7-6 in Paire's favor.

But the top-ranked Swiss took the next three points to close the match in just under two hours at the grass-court tournament.

Federer extended his grass-court winning streak to 18 matches, including his titles in Stuttgart last week and at Halle and Wimbledon last year.

Federer skipped the entire clay-court season for the second year in a row and is now just four wins away from matching Jimmy Connors' all-time record of 174 victories on grass.

Federer next faces Matthew Ebden of Australia, who upset former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Also Thursday, Borna Coric defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-2. He next faces Andreas Seppi after the Italian beat Florian Mayer 6-2, 6-4.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-06-21 18:59:01 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

  • Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:58 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:58:23 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:56 PM EDT2018-06-21 18:56:38 GMT
    Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

  • Roll out the barrels: Christo artwork floats on London lake

    Roll out the barrels: Christo artwork floats on London lake

    Monday, June 18 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-06-18 13:10:13 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-21 18:53:32 GMT
    (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP). Artist Christo attends the unveiling of his first UK outdoor exhibit, The London Mastaba, on the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park, central London, Monday June 18, 2018. The sculpture consists of 7,506 horizontally stacked barr...(Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP). Artist Christo attends the unveiling of his first UK outdoor exhibit, The London Mastaba, on the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park, central London, Monday June 18, 2018. The sculpture consists of 7,506 horizontally stacked barr...
    The ducks, geese and hardy cold-water swimmers in London's Hyde Park have a new neighbor: a monumental floating structure made from 7,506 stacked barrels colored bright red, mauve and blue.More >>
    The ducks, geese and hardy cold-water swimmers in London's Hyde Park have a new neighbor: a monumental floating structure made from 7,506 stacked barrels colored bright red, mauve and blue.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly