39 new troopers to join Virginia State Police

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Thirty-nine individuals will graduate in the 128th generation class of Virginia State Troopers on Friday.

The new troopers have received more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management.

The class began training on April 26.

After graduation, the new troopers will begin their duty assignments on July 5. They will spend an additional 6 weeks with a Field Training Officer learning the patrol areas.

New Virginia State Troopers:

Joshua Joseph Angel

  • Hometown: Courtland
  • Assignment: Southampton

Christopher Cory Angell

  • Hometown: Lynch Station
  • Assignment: Campbell

Aobidulla Aziz

  • Hometown: Ashburn
  • Assignment: Fairfax

Steven Richard Ball

  • Hometown: Bassett
  • Assignment: Henry

Benjamin Ira Bone

  • Hometown: Richmond
  • Assignment: Henrico

Roman Borshch

  • Hometown: Hopewell
  • Assignment: Prince George

James Robert Brooks

  • Hometown: Suffolk
  • Assignment: Hampton

Sara Katherine Burke-Smith

  • Hometown: Rappahannock
  • Assignment: Culpeper

David Newton Clark

  • Hometown: Nathalie
  • Assignment: Halifax

Jarrett Steven Combs

  • Hometown: Hillsville
  • Assignment: Wythe

Joel Patrick Crigger

  • Hometown: Crockett
  • Assignment: Bland

Mark Alton Daulton

  • Hometown: Lynchburg
  • Assignment: Campbell

Travis Wayne Eastridge

  • Hometown: Danville
  • Assignment: Pittsylvania 

David Matthew Fleenor

  • Hometown: Bumpass
  • Assignment: Hanover 

Kyle Patrick Gibson

  • Hometown: Blue Ridge
  • Assignment: Bedford

Andrew Paul Hansen

  • Hometown: Fredericksburg
  • Assignment: Stafford

Joshua Lee Harris

  • Hometown: Smithfield
  • Assignment: Hampton/Newport News

Larry Lee Holmes

  • Hometown: Nassawadox
  • Assignment: Chesapeake

Justin Curtis Joiner

  • Hometown: Penn  Laird
  • Assignment: Rockingham

Joshua Wayne Joseph

  • Hometown: Weyers Cave
  • Assignment: Rockingham

Heather Elyse Kelly

  • Hometown: Harrisonburg
  • Assignment: Rockingham

Aaron Michael Lawson

  • Hometown: Wise
  • Assignment: Dickenson

Chad Allen Lightner

  • Hometown: Head Waters
  • Assignment: Highland

James Travis Lotts

  • Hometown: Stuarts Draft
  • Assignment: Augusta

Matthew Charles McCrory

  • Hometown: Powhatan
  • Assignment: Chesterfield

Stuart Dale Pauley

  • Hometown: Meadowview
  • Assignment: Frederick

John Ephrim Piersol

  • Hometown: King George
  • Assignment: Stafford

Raphael Alexis Pilato

  • Hometown: Chesapeake
  • Assignment: Norfolk

Michael David Rose

  • Hometown: Clintwood
  • Assignment: Wytheville  (Special Agent Accountant)

Pedro Yobani Aguilar Salamanca

  • Hometown: Pulaski
  • Assignment: Bland

Mark Casey Scott

  • Hometown: Lynchburg
  • Assignment: Appomattox

Christopher Shane Simpkins

  • Hometown: Danville
  • Assignment: Pittsylvania 

Clint Lee Slaughter

  • Hometown: Bland
  • Assignment: Bland

Jacob Alan Vaughan

  • Hometown: Galax
  • Assignment: Wythe

Samuel Heath Viars

  • Hometown: Max Meadows
  • Assignment: Bland

Jason Roy Ward

  • Hometown: Glen Allen
  • Assignment: Hanover

Michael Shawn Ward

  • Hometown: Topping
  • Assignment: Middlesex

Terry Edward Woods

  • Hometown: Galax
  • Assignment: Fairfax

James Edward Yarrington, III

  • Hometown: Saluda
  • Assignment: King and Queen

