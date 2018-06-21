39 new troopers to join Virginia State Police

Thirty-nine individuals will graduate in the 128th generation class of Virginia State Troopers on Friday. (Source: Virginia State Police)

The new troopers have received more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management.

The class began training on April 26.

After graduation, the new troopers will begin their duty assignments on July 5. They will spend an additional 6 weeks with a Field Training Officer learning the patrol areas.

New Virginia State Troopers:

Joshua Joseph Angel

Hometown: Courtland

Assignment: Southampton

Christopher Cory Angell

Hometown: Lynch Station

Assignment: Campbell

Aobidulla Aziz

Hometown: Ashburn

Assignment: Fairfax

Steven Richard Ball

Hometown: Bassett

Assignment: Henry

Benjamin Ira Bone

Hometown: Richmond

Assignment: Henrico

Roman Borshch

Hometown: Hopewell

Assignment: Prince George

James Robert Brooks

Hometown: Suffolk

Assignment: Hampton

Sara Katherine Burke-Smith

Hometown: Rappahannock

Assignment: Culpeper

David Newton Clark

Hometown: Nathalie

Assignment: Halifax

Jarrett Steven Combs

Hometown: Hillsville

Assignment: Wythe

Joel Patrick Crigger

Hometown: Crockett

Assignment: Bland

Mark Alton Daulton

Hometown: Lynchburg

Assignment: Campbell

Travis Wayne Eastridge

Hometown: Danville

Assignment: Pittsylvania

David Matthew Fleenor

Hometown: Bumpass

Assignment: Hanover

Kyle Patrick Gibson

Hometown: Blue Ridge

Assignment: Bedford

Andrew Paul Hansen

Hometown: Fredericksburg

Assignment: Stafford

Joshua Lee Harris

Hometown: Smithfield

Assignment: Hampton/Newport News

Larry Lee Holmes

Hometown: Nassawadox

Assignment: Chesapeake

Justin Curtis Joiner

Hometown: Penn Laird

Assignment: Rockingham

Joshua Wayne Joseph

Hometown: Weyers Cave

Assignment: Rockingham

Heather Elyse Kelly

Hometown: Harrisonburg

Assignment: Rockingham

Aaron Michael Lawson

Hometown: Wise

Assignment: Dickenson

Chad Allen Lightner

Hometown: Head Waters

Assignment: Highland

James Travis Lotts

Hometown: Stuarts Draft

Assignment: Augusta

Matthew Charles McCrory

Hometown: Powhatan

Assignment: Chesterfield

Stuart Dale Pauley

Hometown: Meadowview

Assignment: Frederick

John Ephrim Piersol

Hometown: King George

Assignment: Stafford

Raphael Alexis Pilato

Hometown: Chesapeake

Assignment: Norfolk

Michael David Rose

Hometown: Clintwood

Assignment: Wytheville (Special Agent Accountant)

Pedro Yobani Aguilar Salamanca

Hometown: Pulaski

Assignment: Bland

Mark Casey Scott

Hometown: Lynchburg

Assignment: Appomattox

Christopher Shane Simpkins

Hometown: Danville

Assignment: Pittsylvania

Clint Lee Slaughter

Hometown: Bland

Assignment: Bland

Jacob Alan Vaughan

Hometown: Galax

Assignment: Wythe

Samuel Heath Viars

Hometown: Max Meadows

Assignment: Bland

Jason Roy Ward

Hometown: Glen Allen

Assignment: Hanover

Michael Shawn Ward

Hometown: Topping

Assignment: Middlesex

Terry Edward Woods

Hometown: Galax

Assignment: Fairfax

James Edward Yarrington, III

Hometown: Saluda

Assignment: King and Queen

