Northam names new leader for Children's Cabinet

Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order to continue an initiative to tackle children's issues Thursday.

The Children's Cabinet was founded by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and seeks to focus on the general education for those under 21 throughout the state.

First lady Pamela Northam also announced Jenna Lawrence Conway would become the new leader of the program. Conway is a Virginia native and previously worked for the Louisiana Department of Education.

"This is really a unique time to bring together all these folks and push out our agenda for early childhood education," Pamela Northam said.

The initiative will focus on affordable meals in schools and children's safety among other things.

Conway said her main focus is on making sure every child in Virginia comes into kindergarten with the right skill set to succeed.

