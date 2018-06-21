Netflix options story of soccer team that welcomed refugees

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - The story of a group of Somali refugees who joined a largely white high school soccer team in Maine and helped lead it to the state championship could soon be on Netflix.
The Portland Press Herald reports that Netflix has optioned the book "One Goal," which tells the story of the 2015 Lewiston High School soccer team. The book portrays the team as a unifying force in a mill town that had been uneasy with an influx of immigrants.
Author Amy Bass said Wednesday the option doesn't necessarily mean the story will end up as a movie or TV series, but she's glad there's interest.
Assistant coach Dan Gish says he expects the players would be proud that their story continues to draw national interest.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The competition for Fox is heating up, as Disney is boosting its offer for the company to $70.3 billion.More >>
The competition for Fox is heating up, as Disney is boosting its offer for the company to $70.3 billion.More >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderMore >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderMore >>
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoMore >>
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoMore >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last ThanksgivingMore >>
A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last ThanksgivingMore >>
U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeksMore >>
U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeksMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>