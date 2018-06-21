Netflix options story of soccer team that welcomed refugees - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Netflix options story of soccer team that welcomed refugees

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - The story of a group of Somali refugees who joined a largely white high school soccer team in Maine and helped lead it to the state championship could soon be on Netflix.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Netflix has optioned the book "One Goal," which tells the story of the 2015 Lewiston High School soccer team. The book portrays the team as a unifying force in a mill town that had been uneasy with an influx of immigrants.

Author Amy Bass said Wednesday the option doesn't necessarily mean the story will end up as a movie or TV series, but she's glad there's interest.

Assistant coach Dan Gish says he expects the players would be proud that their story continues to draw national interest.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

