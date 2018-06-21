UConn: Ollie fired for impermissible contact, workouts - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UConn: Ollie fired for impermissible contact, workouts

By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) - The University of Connecticut says it fired men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie after finding NCAA violations that included improper workouts and improper contact with recruits by Ollie and former UConn star Ray Allen.

The violations are laid out in more than 1,300 pages of documents released to The Associated Press and other media organizations after UConn President Susan Herbst upheld the decision to fire Ollie.

The documents include transcripts of interviews by the school's compliance staff and NCAA officials about alleged violations. That includes secondhand information provided by former UConn assistant coach Glenn Miller of an alleged $30,000 payment to the mother of a player.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday, Ollie's lawyer Jacques Parenteau called the infractions cited by UConn in firing Ollie minimal and isolated. He also says they fail to justify withholding the more than $10 million they believe Ollie is owed under his contract.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

