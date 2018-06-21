Viewers donate bikes to summer camp in need - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Viewers donate bikes to summer camp in need

Viewers either donated or loaned a bike to Higher Achievement (Source: submitted photo) Viewers either donated or loaned a bike to Higher Achievement (Source: submitted photo)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A non-profit summer program for children in Richmond is a success after NBC12 viewers donated bicycles to the camp.

Higher Achievement’s six-week summer session started June 25, but it did not have all of the bicycles it needed for kids in the program.

The non-profit was short a dozen bikes and was in danger of canceling cycling for the middle schoolers. NBC12 put out a call for help, and you responded!

Many of our viewers either donated or loaned a bike to Higher Achievement.

The Richmond Area Bicycling Association’s ‘Bikes for Kids’ group also donated seven bicycles.

