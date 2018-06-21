Viewers donate bikes to summer camp in need

Once again, ENPS isn’t “connecting to the server” for my supers. Everything else works except that function right now. Below is a VO- SOT-SOT of this special Olympian. Anchor On Cam: A Colonial Heights man with different abilities is competing at the national level at the Special Olympics USA competition in Seattle. TAKE VO Richard Cuevas is one of 46 Virginians representing the state at the national event. He is competing in bocce (bachi) and has already won tw...More >>
Bellamy Malaki Gamboa was last seen on July 1. She is a 39-year-old Asian female, five-feet-one-inch tall, 135 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.More >>
A non-profit summer program for children in Richmond is a success after NBC12 viewers donated bicycles to the camp.More >>
It's tiny, but Tropical Depression No. 2 of the season will be watched closely. It's barely noticeable and there are some things stacked against it.More >>
The family says they learned through text message that their beloved dog had been killedMore >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Holmes County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are investigating.More >>
The 10-month-old baby who was accidentally run over by her mother has passed away, Union Township Police say.More >>
President Trump announced the resignation in a tweet.More >>
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.More >>
Officials across Mississippi are searching for a convicted killer who escaped from prison Thursday afternoon, and one South Mississippi sheriff tells WLOX News they believe he's headed to the coast.More >>
The U.S. Marshals Service in Lubbock, Texas, said it arrested David Ramos Contreras, 28, who was wanted by the Bowling Green Police on two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping of two underage girls. Bowling Green Police also charged Arnulfo Ramos (age unknown) and Juan Garcia Rios Adiel, 19, with rape and kidnapping on July 2, 2018 in connection with the same incident. Information was developed placing Contreras in Lubbock, Texas after investigators for the U.S....More >>
Divorcees in South Carolina, left writing checks to their ex-spouses for the rest of their lives, want to end that permanent alimony- a life sentence, as they call it.More >>
