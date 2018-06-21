Summer camp in need of bicycle donations

The bicycles can be dropped off either Thursday or Friday. (Source: Higher Achievement/Facebook)

A non-profit summer program for children in Richmond is in need of a dozen bicycles.

Higher Achievement’s six-week summer session starts June 25, and it doesn’t have all of the bicycles it needs for kids in the program.

The bikes are needed for kids age 9 to 13, preferably with 24-inch wheels.

Anyone with a bike they can donate is asked to call High Achievement at (804) 647-5561.

Donated bicycles can be dropped off at Binford Middle School either Thursday or Friday.

