Police: Trucker with stuck tree branch leaves wake of wrecks - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Trucker with stuck tree branch leaves wake of wrecks

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Police Department says an oblivious driver with a large branch stuck to his truck wrecked multiple cars, leaving behind a five-block path of destruction.

The NYPD says the 36-year-old driver was in Queens late Tuesday when he hit a tree and got a large branch stuck between the truck's cabin and its trailer. WNBC-TV reports the driver didn't realize the branch had become stuck and kept driving, hitting at least a dozen unoccupied cars.

A person who lived on the street eventually got the driver to stop and get out of the truck.

Audrey Neilan, whose car was destroyed, says the victims are angry the driver wasn't arrested.

The driver was issued two summonses by police.

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

