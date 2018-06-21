NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 21

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:

What’s Going On?

Two minors are in the hospital after the vehicle they were traveling in became trapped under a tractor-trailer on I-95 in downtown Richmond.

Amid controversy over treatment of undocumented immigrants, a woman in the country illegally has sought refuge at a Richmond church.

GRTC Pulse is opening soon, and an NBC12 crew took a ride to see what it’s all about.

A Thing to Know:

There are plenty of places where kids can eat free this summer. Check out our list.

How’s the Weather?

It’s the first day of summer, and things look like they will be pretty nice.

What Day is It?

Thursday, June 21 – The longest day of the year, aka the Summer Solstice

Say What?

Up in Manassas, there’s a pit with a bunch of human legs that were cut off of Civil War soldiers.

Did You See the Game?

Cristiano Ronaldo has a goatee!

Adoptable Animal(s)

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to meet Davy Crockett? Well, he’s at the Richmond SPCA.

Final Thought:

"No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar." – Abraham Lincoln

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12