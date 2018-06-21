The Latest: Ex-FIFA President Blatter meets Putin at Kremlin

The competition for Fox is heating up, as Disney is boosting its offer for the company to $70.3 billion.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
American twin brothers killed in World War II are reunited 74 years after their deaths at a cemetery in NormandyMore >>
A water main break floods a convention center in the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las VegasMore >>
'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing borderMore >>
In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reformMore >>
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is blackMore >>
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parentsMore >>
