2 minors injured when vehicle gets trapped under tractor-trailer on I-95

Emergency crews work the scene of the crash. (Source: VDOT)

An early morning crash has sent multiple people to the hospital. (Source: NBC12)

Two minors were injured. VSP says the driver was going too fast entering the interstate. (Source: NBC12)

Two people were injured, both minors, when a car became trapped under a tractor-trailer on I-95 Thursday morning.

The crash occurred about 4:45 a.m. on I-95 north near the I-64 interchange when a Nissan Altima entered the interstate from Broad Street and became stuck under a tractor-trailer.

Virginia State Police said the driver, who is a minor, took the curve of the on-ramp too fast and impacted the tractor-trailer.

The driver an a passenger, also a minor, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

