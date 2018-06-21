Armed robbery suspects wanted after early morning heist

Rapper Flavor Flav will be at The Diamond Thursday, June 21 for Old School Hip Hop Night.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Here’s a quick look at your morning news.More >>
Multiple people have been taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash near the interchange with I-64.More >>
Police called in K-9 units to help track the two men, but have so far not tracked them down.More >>
Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.More >>
One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process.More >>
Parents say a family spent valuable bonding time with the wrong newborn, including taking photos with him.More >>
Police don't know where the remains came from, how old they are, who may have left them or why.More >>
Amber Alert cancelled for missing 5-year-old Clay County girlMore >>
A police officer who happened to be driving up the road veered over to stop the car, preventing further collisions.More >>
The FBI says they have opened a growing number of investigations into sexual assaults on flights.More >>
A man suffered a double leg amputation after being hit by a boat propeller Tuesday afternoon in the water near Third Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.More >>
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.More >>
The proposal would allow the administration to focus its efforts on student vocational training under one department.More >>
