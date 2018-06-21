Armed robbery suspects wanted after early morning heist

Two masked men wearing all black are wanted. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond police are looking for two armed men after a robbery on Hull Street early Thursday morning.

The two men walked into a business on Hull Street near Southside Plaza around 1:15 a.m. armed with guns. Both men were wearing masks and all black clothing.

No shots were fired, and the suspects left the scene.

Police called in K-9 units to help track the two men, but have so far not tracked them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

