Delta updates support animal policy

Delta Air Lines is updating its support animal policy.

Starting July 10, the Georgia-based airline will limit customers to one emotional support animal per customer per flight.

The airline is also no longer accepting "pit bull type" dogs as service or support animals.

Delta says the updates are the direct result of growing safety concerns following recent incidents in which several employees were bitten.

"The safety and security of Delta people and our customers is always our top priority," said Gil West, Chief Operating Officer. "We will always review and enhance our policies and procedures to ensure that Delta remains a leader in safety."

The full policy and additional information on types of accepted animals and other questions related to traveling with service and support animals is available here.

