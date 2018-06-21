Delta updates support animal policy

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
On North Mapleleaf Avenue in Eastern Henrico, homes were damaged and in one case a tree fell on a woman, cracking her skull before she had to be rushed to the hospital.More >>
VCU forward Justin Tillman has agreed to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer Leagues. The Heat are scheduled to field a summer league squad in Sacramento, Calif. July 2-5 and in Las Vegas, Nev. from July 6-17.More >>
The Freedom House in upper Nuuanu advertises for parties like Naked Yoga.More >>
Republican Congressional Candidate Katie Arrington is out of surgery and recovering after a Friday night car accident.More >>
The collapse was reported at Barton Brands distillery at 10:55 a.m. Friday, according to Bardstown dispatch.More >>
A jury deliberating a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of an East Texas woman who murdered in a Marshall motel room has ruled in favor of her family.More >>
