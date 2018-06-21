Recent Longwood graduate missing from Virginia Beach

A recent Longwood University graduate has gone missing from her home in Virginia Beach.

Friends and family of Denise Martin, 22, are asking for help to find her after she disappeared Tuesday.

Martin’s family says she left her phone, wallet and car keys behind, and she has no way to communicate with anyone.

Her family has organized a search party and are sharing pictures on social media in an effort to bring her home.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

