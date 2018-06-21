Yeah Boy! Flavor Flav throwing out first pitch at The Diamond

Hip-hop artist Flavor Flav will throw out the first pitch at the Flying Squirrels game Thursday, June 21.

The theme of the night is "Old School Hip-Hop."

The former member of Public Enemy will be available for a meet-and-greet with fans for $40 a ticket. That includes a field level ticket, two autographs per guest and a viking hat while supplies last.

The meet-and-great is at 5:15 p.m. at Parney's Pub.

You can purchase your ticket by calling 804-359-3866.

The Flying Squirrels will wrap up their series against the Altoona Curve Thursday, at 6:35 p.m. Fireworks will follow the game.

