Child safety group issuing annual list of unsafe summer toys - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Child safety group issuing annual list of unsafe summer toys

BOSTON (AP) - A Boston-based consumer watchdog group is issuing its annual summer safety report flagging toys it says pose a danger to children.

World Against Toys Causing Harm - better known by its acronym, W.A.T.C.H. - says its latest report will highlight "warm weather recreational products and hazards that parents should avoid."

W.A.T.C.H.'s 2018 warnings are set to be made public Thursday morning at Franciscan Children's Hospital in the city's Brighton neighborhood.

The group says more than 2.5 million American children are injured each summer. It says many of those accidents are preventable.

Last summer, the organization singled out fidget spinners - those popular plastic and metal toys that users spin around a finger - saying they pose a choking hazard.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Peter Fonda apologizes for 'vulgar' Barron Trump tweet

    Peter Fonda apologizes for 'vulgar' Barron Trump tweet

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:02:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-06-21 05:42:54 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2018 file photo, Peter Fonda presents the Desert Palm achievement award at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif. Fonda has apologized for a l...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2018 file photo, Peter Fonda presents the Desert Palm achievement award at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif. Fonda has apologized for a l...
    Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet saying first son be ripped from mother's arms.More >>
    Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet saying first son be ripped from mother's arms.More >>

  • The Mouse chases the Fox: Disney makes $71B counteroffer

    The Mouse chases the Fox: Disney makes $71B counteroffer

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 8:31 AM EDT2018-06-20 12:31:30 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-06-21 05:42:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Ce...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Ce...

    The competition for Fox is heating up, as Disney is boosting its offer for the company to $70.3 billion.

    More >>

    The competition for Fox is heating up, as Disney is boosting its offer for the company to $70.3 billion.

    More >>

  • Eva Longoria gives birth to first child, a son

    Eva Longoria gives birth to first child, a son

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:21:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-06-21 04:22:32 GMT
    Eva Longoria is a mom for the first time after giving birth to a son.More >>
    Eva Longoria is a mom for the first time after giving birth to a son.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly